Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police. Archant

A driver in a Welwyn Garden City crash on Thursday night walked away with minor injuries thanks to their seatbelt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

This was despite the car being turned upside down in the collision, which took place on the B195 near the junction with Cole Green Lane.

Welwyn Hatfield police said: "Remember, it only takes a few seconds to belt up and it could save your life."

The road was closed due to the accident.