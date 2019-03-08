Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash
PUBLISHED: 11:43 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 18 November 2019
Archant
A driver in a Welwyn Garden City crash on Thursday night walked away with minor injuries thanks to their seatbelt.
You may also want to watch:
This was despite the car being turned upside down in the collision, which took place on the B195 near the junction with Cole Green Lane.
Welwyn Hatfield police said: "Remember, it only takes a few seconds to belt up and it could save your life."
The road was closed due to the accident.
Comments have been disabled on this article.