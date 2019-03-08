Advanced search

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

PUBLISHED: 11:43 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 18 November 2019

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Archant

A driver in a Welwyn Garden City crash on Thursday night walked away with minor injuries thanks to their seatbelt.

You may also want to watch:

This was despite the car being turned upside down in the collision, which took place on the B195 near the junction with Cole Green Lane.

Welwyn Hatfield police said: "Remember, it only takes a few seconds to belt up and it could save your life."

The road was closed due to the accident.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Skate park could soon be off Welwyn Garden City’s Wheat Quarter plans

Welwyn Garden City skate boarding. Picture: Supplied.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Point One African Restaurant

Public Notice

Welwyn Hatfield’s Labour candidate Rosie Newbigging says why to vote for her

Rosie Newbigging is the Labour parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Skate park could soon be off Welwyn Garden City’s Wheat Quarter plans

Welwyn Garden City skate boarding. Picture: Supplied.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Point One African Restaurant

Public Notice

Welwyn Hatfield’s Labour candidate Rosie Newbigging says why to vote for her

Rosie Newbigging is the Labour parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Potters Bar flying high as both men and women top the table

Simon Tenwick set Potters Bar on their way to victory at West Herts. Picture: KARYN HADDON

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Welwyn Hatfield’s Green Party candidate says ‘the world is danger’

Welwyn Hatfield Green Party parliamentary candidate Oliver Sayers. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate says track record speaks for itself

Grant Shapps is the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists