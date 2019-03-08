Advanced search

Woman freed from Welwyn car crash

PUBLISHED: 16:04 28 August 2019

A woman has been freed from a car on a Welwyn road. Picture: Archant

A woman has been freed from a car crash in Welwyn.

Herts Fire and Rescue Service attended the collision on Rollswood Road at 12.12pm and released one casualty from a vehicle.

East of England Ambulance Service sent one ambulance and two ambulance officers to treat the patient at the scene.

She was transported to Lister Hospital for further assessment and care.

