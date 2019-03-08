Woman freed from Welwyn car crash
PUBLISHED: 16:04 28 August 2019
Archant
A woman has been freed from a car crash in Welwyn.
Herts Fire and Rescue Service attended the collision on Rollswood Road at 12.12pm and released one casualty from a vehicle.
East of England Ambulance Service sent one ambulance and two ambulance officers to treat the patient at the scene.
She was transported to Lister Hospital for further assessment and care.
