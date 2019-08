M25: Two lanes closed due to crash near Potters Bar

M25 lane closure causing delays Archant

One lane of the M25 has been closed due to a crash near Potters Bar.

The collision was between J25 and J24 of the M25.

Highways England say they should clear the car and lorry between 11.30am and 11.45am today.

Traffic should begin to ease between 12.15pm and 12.30pm.