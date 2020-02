Fallen tree closes Welwyn Garden City road

Ridgeway in Welwyn Garden City is expected to be closed for several hours. Archant

Ridgeway in Welwyn Garden City is currently closed due to a fallen tree.

Ridgeway in #WelwynGardenCity is currently closed due to a fallen tree ️The road is expected to be closed for another three hours. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/dEcV4FUsL3 — Welwyn Hatfield Police (@WelHatPolice) February 10, 2020

Work is currently taking place to remove the tree, but the road is expected to be closed for another three hours.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.