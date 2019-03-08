Advanced search

Queen's Speech: Govia's Great Northern and Thameslink routes could be set for reform

PUBLISHED: 17:15 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 15 October 2019

The tracks at Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

The government has put reforming the railways at the heart of its legislative agenda known as the Queen's Speech.

Yesterday it committed to embracing the rail review report which, according to Transport Secretary and Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps, will put passengers 'at the heart' of the railways.

The report, set to come out soon, might mean big changes for Govia-operated Great Northern and Thameslink.

Mr Shapps said "I want our trains to run on time and I'm going to reform the system so that everyone involved in the railway has that as their primary objective."

This could prove welcome news for commuters that ride Thameslink services, who were the most cancelled train company in 2018.

"We now have new 717s running on our Moorgate to [Welwyn Garden City] line which is a useful start," Mr Shapps added.

However legislative reform to railways will only be possible if the Government secures the votes, despite its minority.

