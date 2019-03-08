Train disruption after trespasser on tracks at Potters Bar station

All the lines have now reopened at Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A trespasser on the train tracks between Potters Bar and Brookmans Park stations has caused disruption for passengers this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

UPDATE: A person has been safely taken off the tracks following this incident. Trains are now running again, but please check with your service provider as there may still be delays. Thanks for your patience and understanding. @GNRailUK @BTPBedHertBucks pic.twitter.com/nCPULufu4y — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) 15 July 2019

All the lines between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar were closed at about 5.30am while Herts police located the person and moved them from the tracks.

You may also want to watch:

Power was switched off over a large section of the line and train drivers could not leave local depots while the incident was dealt with.

The person has now been moved to safety and all lines between Stevenage and London, via Potters Bar, reopened at about 6.20am.

There will be some residual disruption until 11am - National Rail estimate Great Northern and Thameslink services could be delayed by up to 40 minutes or cancelled.