Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Traffic delays around Potters Bar following multi-vehicle crash on M25

PUBLISHED: 13:49 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 23 May 2019

The crash has caused delays which are expected to add 45 minutes onto travel times

The crash has caused delays which are expected to add 45 minutes onto travel times

Archant

Long traffic delays are expected around Potters Bar following a crash on the M25 near Waltham Cross.

You may also want to watch:

A multi-vehicle accident by Holmesdale Tunnel has caused approximately 5.5 miles of congestion with traffic going back to Junction 24 for Potters Bar.

Between junctions 25 to 26, lanes 4 and 3 have been closed following the crash.

This is likely to add around 45 minutes onto normal travel times in the area,

Most Read

Armed police called to ‘gun incident’ in Welwyn Garden City

Metal Pellet BB Gun

Head’s vow to parents after Welwyn Garden City school given ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted

The Stanborough School was inspected from 30 April to 1 May. Picture: Google

Wrong trees cut down at Welwyn Garden City park due to contractor error

Poplar trees were felled in Moneyhole park by accident on a footpath by Wyton & Leysdown. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police appeal for witnesses following sexual harassment in Welwyn Garden City

Police.

Hatfield Tunnel closed following traffic collision

Hatfield Tunnel is currently closed after two vehicles crashed

Most Read

Armed police called to ‘gun incident’ in Welwyn Garden City

Metal Pellet BB Gun

Head’s vow to parents after Welwyn Garden City school given ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted

The Stanborough School was inspected from 30 April to 1 May. Picture: Google

Wrong trees cut down at Welwyn Garden City park due to contractor error

Poplar trees were felled in Moneyhole park by accident on a footpath by Wyton & Leysdown. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police appeal for witnesses following sexual harassment in Welwyn Garden City

Police.

Hatfield Tunnel closed following traffic collision

Hatfield Tunnel is currently closed after two vehicles crashed

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council cracks down on illegal house shares

Recent HMO inspections, around the borough, revealed rubbish piled high. Picture: WHBC

Traffic delays around Potters Bar following multi-vehicle crash on M25

The crash has caused delays which are expected to add 45 minutes onto travel times

Weekly support sessions for domestic abuse start in Hatfield

Council officers, Zoe Keyte and Natalie Holmes, at the sunflower sessions. Picture: WHBC.

Review: Duality’s impressive Modern Dance production is ‘both funny and poignant’

Duality Theatre Company's production of Modern Dance for Beginners. Picture: DTC Photography.

Inspirational Welwyn Hatfield dance school earns nomination for the Welwyn Hatfield Times Community Awards

Dancers from North Star Academy in Welwyn Garden City will represent Team England at the 2019 Dance World Cup Finals in Braga, Portugal. Picture: James Copeman.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists