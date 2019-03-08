Traffic delays around Potters Bar following multi-vehicle crash on M25
PUBLISHED: 13:49 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 23 May 2019
Long traffic delays are expected around Potters Bar following a crash on the M25 near Waltham Cross.
A multi-vehicle accident by Holmesdale Tunnel has caused approximately 5.5 miles of congestion with traffic going back to Junction 24 for Potters Bar.
Between junctions 25 to 26, lanes 4 and 3 have been closed following the crash.
This is likely to add around 45 minutes onto normal travel times in the area,