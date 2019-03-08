Is Oyster capping at Potters Bar value for money?

Oyster capping from Potters Bar will not work out as value for money for daily commuters.

However the introduction of the Oyster last Thursday does make it easier for travellers to head into London and saves money for those making multiple journeys.

According to Great Northern, Potters Bar has not been put into any zone so far, but capping will be as follows:

To and from London terminals: £7.50 (vs £8.40 anytime) peak and £4.50 off peak (off peak return is £9.60)

To and from London zone 1: £9.90 peak (vs £11.40 anytime or £21 anytime return) and off peak £7.30 (off peak return is £14.80)

The PAYG area cap to and from: £24.60 peak (50p more expensive than travelcard) and off peak £18.80 (£3.60 more expensive than travelcard - £15.20)

The cheapest ticket is to take an annual Great Northern ticket with a savers card from this month for the rest of the year.

Multiple trips into London can also work out cheaper by purchasing Carnet - which work out as 10 journeys for nine.

Travelling to and from London terminals is £6.70 on peak and £4.40 off peak.