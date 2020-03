Heavy delays on M25 near Potters Bar

There are delays on the M25 near Potters Bar following a collision between Junction 23 and 24. Archant

There are delays of up to 25 minutes on the M25 between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 23 for South Mimms following a crash.

#M25 anticlockwise at J24 there has been an RTC road is blocked and causing long delays on the M25 #potters bar @roadpoliceBCH traffic officers are on scene with traffic stopped. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) March 3, 2020

A lane closure is in place due to the collision, and Herts Fire and Rescue are currently at the scene.

The incident is expected to be cleared by 6.15pm today.