Potters Bar High Street set for roadworks closure
PUBLISHED: 14:13 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 05 June 2019
Google Streetview
Potters Bar High Street will be shut overnight next week due to roadworks.
You may also want to watch:
The A1000 High Street will be closed between 8pm and 5am from Monday, June 10, until the morning of Saturday, June 15, to allow carriageway resurfacing to take place.
The works will stretch the full length of the High Street, from the junction of Mutton Lane to the junction of Cotton Road.
For more information visit roadworks.org/?112079809.