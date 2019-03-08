Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Potters Bar High Street set for roadworks closure

PUBLISHED: 14:13 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 05 June 2019

Potters Bar High Street is set to be closed for roadworks. Picture: Google Streetview

Potters Bar High Street is set to be closed for roadworks. Picture: Google Streetview

Google Streetview

Potters Bar High Street will be shut overnight next week due to roadworks.

You may also want to watch:

The A1000 High Street will be closed between 8pm and 5am from Monday, June 10, until the morning of Saturday, June 15, to allow carriageway resurfacing to take place.

The works will stretch the full length of the High Street, from the junction of Mutton Lane to the junction of Cotton Road.

For more information visit roadworks.org/?112079809.

Most Read

Hatfield care home in special measures after incident involving ‘serious injury’

St Christopher's has been rated inadequate by CQC. Picutre: Google Street View

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law

Delays on A1(M) northbound near Welwyn Garden City after two lanes closed

Two lanes of the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City are closed causing delays. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City group saves plants from compost bin

One of the plants at home in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: All Aboarders.

No trains to London King’s Cross or St Pancras over August bank holiday weekend

There will be no trains between Cambridge/Peterborough and London King's Cross (pictured) and London St Pancras International on the bank holiday weekend of August 24-26. Picture: Peter Alvey

Most Read

Hatfield care home in special measures after incident involving ‘serious injury’

St Christopher's has been rated inadequate by CQC. Picutre: Google Street View

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law

Delays on A1(M) northbound near Welwyn Garden City after two lanes closed

Two lanes of the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City are closed causing delays. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City group saves plants from compost bin

One of the plants at home in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: All Aboarders.

No trains to London King’s Cross or St Pancras over August bank holiday weekend

There will be no trains between Cambridge/Peterborough and London King's Cross (pictured) and London St Pancras International on the bank holiday weekend of August 24-26. Picture: Peter Alvey

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

£45 million Hatfield scheme for 150 homes and doctor’s surgery put forward

Aerial plans of the High View, Hatfield regeneration. Picture: WHBC

Potters Bar High Street set for roadworks closure

Potters Bar High Street is set to be closed for roadworks. Picture: Google Streetview

Appeal launched after woman assaulted in Welwyn Garden City alleyway

The assault took place opposite Waterford Green. Picture: Google Streetview

Ride around Hertfordshire on a vintage bus this weekend

One of the vintage buses that will run between Hitchin, Stevenage, Herttford and Welwyn Garden City on Sunday. Picture: Colin Rivers

Clean up WGC’s Carol nominated for Welwyn Hatfield community awards

Carol Hopkins. Picture: Supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists