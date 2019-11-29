Signalling fault between Potters Bar and Hatfield causes train delays

Network Rail has informed rail operator Govia Thameslink that a fault has occurred on the northbound section of the Great Northern line, meaning services running through these stations towards Welwyn Garden City will be disrupted.