Signalling fault between Potters Bar and Hatfield causes train delays

PUBLISHED: 07:35 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:37 29 November 2019

A fault with the signalling system between Potters Bar and Hatfield is causing delays to trains heading towards Welwyn Garden City this morning. Picture: Great Northern

A fault with the signalling system between Potters Bar and Hatfield is causing delays to the trains this morning.

Network Rail has informed rail operator Govia Thameslink that a fault has occurred on the northbound section of the Great Northern line, meaning services running through these stations towards Welwyn Garden City will be disrupted.

