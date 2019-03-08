Four-car crash on A1(M) at Welwyn Garden City

Police dealt with a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City this morning. Picture: Highways England Archant

Police dealt with a four-car crash on the A1(M) at Welwyn Garden City this morning, which resulted in the road being blocked.

#A1M northbound at J6 traffic temporarily stopped for police to move collision to the hard shoulder all lanes flowing again and congestion clearing #WGC pic.twitter.com/lHIelEigPw — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) March 27, 2019

Officers were called at 8.08am to reports of a collision between Junction 5 and 6.

The vehicles involved were a blue Ford Fiesta, a black Jaguar XF, a silver Vauxhall Astra and a green Jaguar F-Type.

A Herts Police spokeswoman said: “It is believed no one was injured, and police are at the scene.

“One vehicle required recovery.”