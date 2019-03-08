Four-car crash on A1(M) at Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 09:14 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 27 March 2019
Archant
Police dealt with a four-car crash on the A1(M) at Welwyn Garden City this morning, which resulted in the road being blocked.
Officers were called at 8.08am to reports of a collision between Junction 5 and 6.
The vehicles involved were a blue Ford Fiesta, a black Jaguar XF, a silver Vauxhall Astra and a green Jaguar F-Type.
A Herts Police spokeswoman said: “It is believed no one was injured, and police are at the scene.
“One vehicle required recovery.”