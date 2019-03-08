Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Four-car crash on A1(M) at Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 09:14 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 27 March 2019

Police dealt with a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City this morning. Picture: Highways England

Police dealt with a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City this morning. Picture: Highways England

Archant

Police dealt with a four-car crash on the A1(M) at Welwyn Garden City this morning, which resulted in the road being blocked.

And replace it with:

Officers were called at 8.08am to reports of a collision between Junction 5 and 6.

The vehicles involved were a blue Ford Fiesta, a black Jaguar XF, a silver Vauxhall Astra and a green Jaguar F-Type.

A Herts Police spokeswoman said: “It is believed no one was injured, and police are at the scene.

“One vehicle required recovery.”

Most Read

Man with ‘machete’ knocking on doors in Hatfield

A view of Millwards, Hatfield, where a man knocking on doors reportedly had a machete. Picture: Google Streetview

Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with a damaged car. Picture: Herts Police

New trains for Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage passengers travelling to and from London on Great Northern routes

Old and new: Great Northern's 40-year-old trains to Moorgate are being replaced with a new, modern £240m fleet. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

WATCH: Man posts video of UFO over Potters Bar

The scene on the M25 at Potters Bar where Jamie first spotted a bright speck in the clouds. Picture: Jamie Warwick

Sex in the suburbs: how many affairs are happening in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar?

The number of illicit affairs in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Most Read

Man with ‘machete’ knocking on doors in Hatfield

A view of Millwards, Hatfield, where a man knocking on doors reportedly had a machete. Picture: Google Streetview

Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with a damaged car. Picture: Herts Police

New trains for Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage passengers travelling to and from London on Great Northern routes

Old and new: Great Northern's 40-year-old trains to Moorgate are being replaced with a new, modern £240m fleet. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

WATCH: Man posts video of UFO over Potters Bar

The scene on the M25 at Potters Bar where Jamie first spotted a bright speck in the clouds. Picture: Jamie Warwick

Sex in the suburbs: how many affairs are happening in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar?

The number of illicit affairs in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Four-car crash on A1(M) at Welwyn Garden City

Police dealt with a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City this morning. Picture: Highways England

Hertfordshire County Council’s artworks fetch £444,000 at auction

John Tunnard’s Brandis 1944 sold for £37,000 – well over its estimate of £10,000 to £15,000 and the highest price fetched.

Hatfield and Welham Green Slimming World members donate unwanted clothes to charity

Hatfield and Welham Green Slimming World groups collected bags of unwanted clothing for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Slimming World

Delays on M25 affecting traffic leaving Potters Bar

There are severe delays on the M25 near Potters Bar this evening. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield former burglars turn their lives around

The two Welwyn Hatfield men have turned their lives around after burglaries. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists