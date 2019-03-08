Police near Potters Bar catch over 70 cars taking no notice of red light

South Mimms exit off the M25. Picture: Google. Archant

Police caught over 70 drivers driving through a red light near Potters Bar during a 12-minute period on Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

12 minutes of enforcement yesterday, and 71 vehicles seen by officers in a marked Police car, contravening a red light on the M25 junction 23 exit slip. Less than 24 hrs later, letters being sent to the owners to identify the drivers, for points and fines. 410562 pic.twitter.com/R2Tnr8cLi2 — BCH Road Policing (@roadpoliceBCH) June 25, 2019

A marked police car from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit caught the drivers off the South Mimms M25 exit road.

You may also want to watch:

The owners of the 71 vehicles were then sent letters by police less than 24 hours later to identify the people driving the car, so the police could fine the drivers or give them points.

BCH Road Policing Unit announced the news in a tweet yesterday, stating: "12 minutes of enforcement yesterday, and 71 vehicles seen by officers in a marked police car, contravening a red light."

The South Mimms exit road lies off the M25 on Junction 23.