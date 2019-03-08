Police near Potters Bar catch over 70 cars taking no notice of red light
PUBLISHED: 10:57 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 26 June 2019
Police caught over 70 drivers driving through a red light near Potters Bar during a 12-minute period on Monday.
A marked police car from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit caught the drivers off the South Mimms M25 exit road.
The owners of the 71 vehicles were then sent letters by police less than 24 hours later to identify the people driving the car, so the police could fine the drivers or give them points.
BCH Road Policing Unit announced the news in a tweet yesterday, stating: "12 minutes of enforcement yesterday, and 71 vehicles seen by officers in a marked police car, contravening a red light."
The South Mimms exit road lies off the M25 on Junction 23.