Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A1M and M25 South Mimms junction to be closed overnight starting Monday

PUBLISHED: 17:58 18 August 2019

Roadworks sign

Roadworks sign

Archant

The A1M and M25 South Mimms Junction will be closed overnight starting Monday.

Highways England will be carrying out works to reduce congestion and improve safety, as part of its junction improvement programme.

The A1M southbound entry slip road will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5.30am, for four nights.

A diversion will be in place via the A1M Junction 2 and return.

You may also want to watch:

The roundabout carriageway clockwise between the entry slip road and anti-clockwise exit slip road will also be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5.30am, from Wednesday August 21 for two nights.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A1M junction 2 and return.

Similarly, the M25 anti-clockwise exit slip road will be closed between 10pm and 5.30am, for four nights starting Monday.

A diversion will be in place via the M25 Junction 22 and return.

For up to date info, please go online to: highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic/.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Petition launched to save sacked Welwyn postwoman after 18-year career

Royal Mail. Picture: Paul Green.

Police set up patrol at Welwyn Garden City playing fields due to anti-social behaviour

Police will patrol the playing fields. Picture: Archant

Woman passes away after air ambulance called to Potters Bar

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar is a busy high street. Picture: Google Street View.

Hatfield tower block to be demolished?

Queensway House, located in the town centre of Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Cinema on the Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for three days of free movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Most Read

Petition launched to save sacked Welwyn postwoman after 18-year career

Royal Mail. Picture: Paul Green.

Police set up patrol at Welwyn Garden City playing fields due to anti-social behaviour

Police will patrol the playing fields. Picture: Archant

Woman passes away after air ambulance called to Potters Bar

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar is a busy high street. Picture: Google Street View.

Hatfield tower block to be demolished?

Queensway House, located in the town centre of Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Cinema on the Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for three days of free movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

A1M and M25 South Mimms junction to be closed overnight starting Monday

Roadworks sign

Joy for Welwyn as late goal gets Nick Ironton-era under way with impressive victory

Eusebio Da Silva of Welwyn Garden City scores the winner for Welwyn Garden City from a corner during Welwyn Garden City vs Wantage Town, BetVictor Southern League Football at Herns Way on 17th August 2019. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Fire service attends bus crash in Welwyn Garden City

A fire engine from Welwyn Garden City was sent to the scene of the bus crash. Picture: Archant

Imran Qayyum leads North Mymms to Stortford success

Imran Qayyum starred for North Mymms. Picture: DANNY LOO

New season but same old dreams of success for Welwyn Rugby Club

Adam Harcourt is the new captain of Welwyn's first team. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists