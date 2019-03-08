All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

All lines are blocked on the Great Northern route after a person was hit by a train between Welwyn Garden City and Alexandra Palace this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Train operator Govia Thameslink Railway posted on Twitter at 2.35pm to confirm the incident, and said all lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City.

Trains will be cancelled and journeys times may be extended by up to 60 minutes, with disruption currently expected until at least 6pm.

Where possible trains between London and Stevenage will divert via Hertford North, enabling a train service to operate. These trains will not call at stations via Welwyn Garden City.

Customers are advised to delay travelling until later today.

You may also want to watch:

Your ticket will be valid on the following services:

- London Underground via any reasonable route

- Thameslink and Great Northern will be accepting each others tickets

- Greater Anglia between Cambridge, Hertford East and London Liverpool Street

- London Overground between Enfield Town and London Liverpool Street

- If you need someone to talk to you can call Samaritans for free at any time, 24 hours a day and from any phone, on 116 123.