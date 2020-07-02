Parking enforcement to restart in residential areas in Welwyn Hatfield

Parking enforcement in residential areas is to be reintroduced to manage the impact of increasing traffic on our roads following the easing of lockdown.

Enforcement will start again from Monday, July 6.

All existing permits will be extended for three months to compensate residents for the time that enforcement was suspended.

This will automatically be added to accounts and reminders will be sent when permits are due for renewal.

Councillor Stephen Boulton, executive member for planning and environment said: “During the peak of the coronavirus, it was really important for us to support our communities wherever possible.

“Lifting parking restrictions was one of the ways we were able to do that. As lockdown eases, and with many more businesses set to open their doors for the first time in months, we believe the time is right to restart our enforcement of resident parking permit schemes.”

Full details of parking permits can be found on the council’s website here.