Advanced search

Officers gear up for fortnight of action against speeding in Welwyn Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 14:14 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 28 May 2020

The National Police Chiefs Councils anti-speeding campaign began this week. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

The National Police Chiefs Councils anti-speeding campaign began this week. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

The Safer Neighbourhood Team in Welwyn Hatfield are supporting the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s anti-speeding campaign, which began this week.

The campaign aims to tackle the challenges of motorists making a gradual return to the county’s roads following the Government’s relaxation of travel restrictions.

Officers will be reminding drivers to slow down in order to save lives.

From Monday, May 25, the Welwyn Hatfield SNT will be stepping up their speed enforcement activity and focusing on known speeding hotspots.

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Hatfield residents highlighted several areas where they felt a police presence was needed to enforce speed limits, and SNT officers have used the feedback to plan their anti-speeding operations.

Inspector Kash Hussain, who leads the Safer Neighbourhood Teams in Welwyn Hatfield, said: “During lockdown, roads across the county were considerably quieter as people adjusted to the Government restrictions. With most people working from home or being furloughed, there have been less cars on the road – especially during usual rush hour commute times.

“Unfortunately, the lack of cars on the roads seems to have given a small number of motorists a false sense of security, which has resulted in an increase in instances of speeding. This is unacceptable, and we are in the process of addressing this issue.

“With some people now starting to return to work, and the Government making it clear we are able to drive to a location to exercise, it’s very important that everyone takes extra care when driving as the roads begin to get more populated.

“The easiest way to make sure you are driving safely is to reduce your speed, ensuring that you’re driving within the designated speed limits at all times, consider fellow motorists and adjust your driving to the conditions and circumstances.

“Driving at an appropriate speed means you have more time to react to potential dangers and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians crossing the road. It could be the difference in saving a life. Please, drive to arrive.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City’s John Lewis opening date confirmed

A john Lewis employee from the Kingston Branch preparing for the store re-opening. Picture: Paul Grover

Uni of Herts offers condolences after two men sentenced following student’s stabbing

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Hatfield’s Wetherspoon plans reopening with safety measures

Harpsfield Hall Wetherspoon in Hatfield. Picture: JDW.

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City for possession of a Class A drug

Several police cars were spotted in the Stanborough Green area. Picture: Anne Suslak

CCTV appeal after man seen ‘touching himself inappropriately’ on Hatfield

Herts police are looking to identify this man after an incident in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City’s John Lewis opening date confirmed

A john Lewis employee from the Kingston Branch preparing for the store re-opening. Picture: Paul Grover

Uni of Herts offers condolences after two men sentenced following student’s stabbing

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Hatfield’s Wetherspoon plans reopening with safety measures

Harpsfield Hall Wetherspoon in Hatfield. Picture: JDW.

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City for possession of a Class A drug

Several police cars were spotted in the Stanborough Green area. Picture: Anne Suslak

CCTV appeal after man seen ‘touching himself inappropriately’ on Hatfield

Herts police are looking to identify this man after an incident in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Is it time we stopped clapping for carers?

Clap for Carers founder Annemarie Plas believes it has now become 'politicised.' Picture: Andra Maciuca

Officers gear up for fortnight of action against speeding in Welwyn Hatfield

The National Police Chiefs Councils anti-speeding campaign began this week. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Drive-in cinema coming to Knebworth House

Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Rob Ryder

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 28

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during day four of the fifth test match at The Kia Oval, London.

‘Too soon and not safe’ - Hertfordshire union’s message on school reopenings

Nursery, Reception, Years 1 and 6 are set to return to school on Monday, June 1. Picture: Getty Images/Fuse
Drive 24