Officers gear up for fortnight of action against speeding in Welwyn Hatfield

The National Police Chiefs Councils anti-speeding campaign began this week. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

The Safer Neighbourhood Team in Welwyn Hatfield are supporting the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s anti-speeding campaign, which began this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The campaign aims to tackle the challenges of motorists making a gradual return to the county’s roads following the Government’s relaxation of travel restrictions.

Officers will be reminding drivers to slow down in order to save lives.

From Monday, May 25, the Welwyn Hatfield SNT will be stepping up their speed enforcement activity and focusing on known speeding hotspots.

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Hatfield residents highlighted several areas where they felt a police presence was needed to enforce speed limits, and SNT officers have used the feedback to plan their anti-speeding operations.

Inspector Kash Hussain, who leads the Safer Neighbourhood Teams in Welwyn Hatfield, said: “During lockdown, roads across the county were considerably quieter as people adjusted to the Government restrictions. With most people working from home or being furloughed, there have been less cars on the road – especially during usual rush hour commute times.

“Unfortunately, the lack of cars on the roads seems to have given a small number of motorists a false sense of security, which has resulted in an increase in instances of speeding. This is unacceptable, and we are in the process of addressing this issue.

“With some people now starting to return to work, and the Government making it clear we are able to drive to a location to exercise, it’s very important that everyone takes extra care when driving as the roads begin to get more populated.

“The easiest way to make sure you are driving safely is to reduce your speed, ensuring that you’re driving within the designated speed limits at all times, consider fellow motorists and adjust your driving to the conditions and circumstances.

“Driving at an appropriate speed means you have more time to react to potential dangers and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians crossing the road. It could be the difference in saving a life. Please, drive to arrive.”