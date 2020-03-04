Object on overhead wires causing train delays between Stevenage and London

Services between Stevenage and London are being affected by an object caught in the overhead lines between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

There is currently disruption to rail services between Stevenage and London, via Potters Bar, due to an object being caught on the overhead electric wires.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The object, between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar, is causing delays and cancellations in both directions.

Services will be diverted where possible and platform alterations at Welwyn Garden City can be expected.

Ticket acceptance has been organised on:

You may also want to watch:

- Thameslink (between London Stations and Cambridge)

- London Underground (between London Stations and Finsbury Park)

- Greater Anglia services between Hertford East and London Liverpool Street

- London Buses between London Stations and Hadley Wood / Crews Hill

Problems are expected to last until at least 12 noon.