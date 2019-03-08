Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

No trains to London King's Cross or St Pancras over August bank holiday weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:07 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 04 June 2019

There will be no trains between Cambridge/Peterborough and London King's Cross (pictured) and London St Pancras International on the bank holiday weekend of August 24-26. Picture: Peter Alvey

There will be no trains between Cambridge/Peterborough and London King's Cross (pictured) and London St Pancras International on the bank holiday weekend of August 24-26. Picture: Peter Alvey

Peter Alvey

No trains will run between Peterborough/Cambridge and London King's Cross/London St Pancras International during the August bank holiday weekend.

Passengers are advised to instead travel on Friday, August 23, or Tuesday, August 27.

It will be the first major closure of the route in 20 years, due to a £1.2bn upgrade plan that Network Rail say will increase capacity, provide faster journeys and improve reliability.

You may also want to watch:

There will be a slightly reduced service on the weekend of July 13/14 for improvement work, too.

Rob McIntosh, route managing director for Network Rail, said: "We know this work will have an impact on people who use the line - we're doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum, but passengers will need to plan ahead and check before they travel.

"Once completed, this upgrade will improve journeys and ensure we can continue to provide a service which meets the needs of the passengers, communities and economies we serve."

For more information on the works visit eastcoastupgrade.co.uk/the-programme.

Most Read

Hatfield care home in special measures after incident involving ‘serious injury’

St Christopher's has been rated inadequate by CQC. Picutre: Google Street View

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law

Welwyn Garden City group saves plants from compost bin

One of the plants at home in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: All Aboarders.

Hatfield garden sheds fire

Two fire engines attened the fire. Picture: Nina Morgan.

Everything you need to know about Potters Bar Carnival

The Potters Bar Carnival procession in 2018. Picture: Melissa Page

Most Read

Hatfield care home in special measures after incident involving ‘serious injury’

St Christopher's has been rated inadequate by CQC. Picutre: Google Street View

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law

Welwyn Garden City group saves plants from compost bin

One of the plants at home in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: All Aboarders.

Hatfield garden sheds fire

Two fire engines attened the fire. Picture: Nina Morgan.

Everything you need to know about Potters Bar Carnival

The Potters Bar Carnival procession in 2018. Picture: Melissa Page

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Still time to take part in Welwyn Hatfield Walk this weekend

Last year's Welwyn Hatfield Walk. Picture: WHWalk.

No trains to London King’s Cross or St Pancras over August bank holiday weekend

There will be no trains between Cambridge/Peterborough and London King's Cross (pictured) and London St Pancras International on the bank holiday weekend of August 24-26. Picture: Peter Alvey

Woman, 72, flown to hospital after being trapped under horse near Potters Bar

Emergency services attending the horse incident in Blackhorse Lane, South Mimms. Picture: Herts Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s Race for Life and Pretty Muddy 2019 in pictures

Pretty Muddy 5K Stanborough Park. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hatfield garden sheds fire

Two fire engines attened the fire. Picture: Nina Morgan.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists