No trains to London King's Cross or St Pancras over August bank holiday weekend

There will be no trains between Cambridge/Peterborough and London King's Cross (pictured) and London St Pancras International on the bank holiday weekend of August 24-26. Picture: Peter Alvey Peter Alvey

No trains will run between Peterborough/Cambridge and London King's Cross/London St Pancras International during the August bank holiday weekend.

Passengers are advised to instead travel on Friday, August 23, or Tuesday, August 27.

It will be the first major closure of the route in 20 years, due to a £1.2bn upgrade plan that Network Rail say will increase capacity, provide faster journeys and improve reliability.

There will be a slightly reduced service on the weekend of July 13/14 for improvement work, too.

Rob McIntosh, route managing director for Network Rail, said: "We know this work will have an impact on people who use the line - we're doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum, but passengers will need to plan ahead and check before they travel.

"Once completed, this upgrade will improve journeys and ensure we can continue to provide a service which meets the needs of the passengers, communities and economies we serve."

For more information on the works visit eastcoastupgrade.co.uk/the-programme.