New temporary cycle routes around Hatfield Town Centre to be installed

PUBLISHED: 17:04 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 06 November 2020

The cycle lanes hope to improve links between the town centre, Hatfield railway station and the wider cycle network.

The cycle lanes hope to improve links between the town centre, Hatfield railway station and the wider cycle network.

A number of temporary measures are being installed in Hatfield to improve cycling links between the town centre, Hatfield railway station and the wider cycle network.

This is part of the county council’s plans to make it easier for people to cycle while supporting the county’s coronavirus recovery using a £1.25 million grant from the Department of Transport’s Emergency Active Travel Fund.

Works are due to start week commencing November 9 and will include the installation of bollards along a section of cycle lane in Queensway to provide a physical separation between traffic and cyclists. In addition, new wayfinding signs will be added, an improved crossing point provided in Woods Avenue, and white lines repainted.

Link Drive will also be closed underneath the pedestrian footbridge to prevent vehicles using it as a through road, but with cyclists able to access the road throughout. Vehicle access will be maintained from either Old Rectory Drive or the Queensway roundabout.

Phil Bibby, cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “We want cycling to be an easy and convenient choice for people to get around in our town centres, and this extra government funding is helping us to fill a gap in Hatfield’s cycle network.

“During this pandemic we’ve seen many people taking up cycling for exercise and leisure, and some have now made the switch to using their bikes as a green and safe way to travel, whilst remaining socially distanced. These measures we’re putting in place now will encourage more people to make the switch and think about cycling as their transport of choice.”

You can find full details of the temporary cycle lane schemes across Hertfordshire, and provide feedback, at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/temporarycycleways.

