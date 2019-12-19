One lanes closed on M25 following crash near Potters Bar

There is a large amount of congestion following a collision on the M25. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk Archant

There is currently more than five miles of congestion on the M25 following a collision near Junction 24.

Update: Highways England tweeted: "this is now just a lane 1 closure, please pass with care.

"please be aware delays are still building on the M25 clockwise between J21a StAlbans and J25 Cheshunt #A10 now adding at least 90 minutes to normal journey times. Congestion currently covering approximately 10.5 miles."

Original: Highways England tweeted: "M25 clockwise J24 towards J25 - lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) currently closed following a collision. Please approach with caution.

"Hertfordshire Greater London please be aware this incident is currently causing approx. 5.6 miles of congestion on the M25 clockwise adding at least 45 minutes to normal journey times between J23 South Mimms A1(M) and J25 Cheshunt A10 plan ahead if travelling this afternoon."

Traffic conditions are expected to return to normal between 7.15pm and 7.30pm.