Collision on M25 near Potters Bar closes three lanes

What the M25 near Junction 24 looks like currently. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk Archant

A road traffic collision between M25 anti-clockwise Junctions 24 and 23, by Potters Bar and South Mimms, is causing long delays.

The accident has caused three out of four lanes to close.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 12.15pm and 12.30pm.