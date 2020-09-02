Collision on M25 near Potters Bar closes three lanes
PUBLISHED: 10:45 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 02 September 2020
Archant
A road traffic collision between M25 anti-clockwise Junctions 24 and 23, by Potters Bar and South Mimms, is causing long delays.
The accident has caused three out of four lanes to close.
Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 12.15pm and 12.30pm.
