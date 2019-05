M25 by Potters Bar reopens after broken down HGV incident

The M25 has now reopened. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

The M25 was closed by Potters Bar this morning because an HGV had broken down and was unable to move.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highways England stopped traffic on the clockwise carriageway between junctions 24 and 25 at about 7am this morning, while its officers dealt with the incident.

The lanes have now all reopened.

You may also want to watch: