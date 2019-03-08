Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

M25 lane closure after crash near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 16:15 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 20 April 2019

One lane of the M25 is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for the A10 at Hertford following a crash. Picture: Danny Loo

One lane of the M25 is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for the A10 at Hertford following a crash. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

Lane one of the M25 is closed near Potters Bar this afternoon following a crash.

The inside lane of the motorway is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for the A10 at Hertford in the wake of a collision, which Highways England reported at 3pm.

Initially traffic was held while emergency services assessed the scene, but is now running in lanes two, three and four.

Firefighters from Potters Bar and London both attended, and assisted at the scene of the crash.

Most Read

EastEnders stars spotted filming at Welwyn Garden City shop

EastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) has a laugh with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) as they film in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

Co-op Food in Welwyn Garden City reopening after revamp

A Welwyn Garden City Co-op on Cole Green Lane is reopening following a revamp. Picture: Jon Super

New farm shop offers a tasty mix of local fare

Sam Cannatella and Joe Colletti from Smallford café and farm shop. Picture: Becky Alexander

Police urge vigilance as search for missing Joy Morgan continues

A police search team search an area of Norton Green for any sign of missing University of Hertfordshire student Joy Morgan. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

EastEnders stars spotted filming at Welwyn Garden City shop

EastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) has a laugh with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) as they film in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

Co-op Food in Welwyn Garden City reopening after revamp

A Welwyn Garden City Co-op on Cole Green Lane is reopening following a revamp. Picture: Jon Super

New farm shop offers a tasty mix of local fare

Sam Cannatella and Joe Colletti from Smallford café and farm shop. Picture: Becky Alexander

Police urge vigilance as search for missing Joy Morgan continues

A police search team search an area of Norton Green for any sign of missing University of Hertfordshire student Joy Morgan. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

M25 lane closure after crash near Potters Bar

One lane of the M25 is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for the A10 at Hertford following a crash. Picture: Danny Loo

A1(M) lane closure after crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

A lane of the A1(M) was blocked this afternoon following a crash between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn. Police have since moved a vehicle to the hard shoulder. Picture: Archant

Classic Ibiza’s Firestarter tribute to The Prodigy’s Keith Flint

The Prodigy headlining Sonisphere Festival 2014 at Knebworth House. Picture: PG Brunelli

Saracens opt for experience against Munster as Mako Vunipola returns

Mako and Billy Vunipola both start for Saracens against Munster. Picture: RICHARD SELLERS/PA

Can you provide “affectionate girl” Ruby with a new home?

Ruby the dog is looking for a new home in RSPCA Southridge's weekly homing appeal. Picture: RSPCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists