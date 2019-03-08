M25 lane closure after crash near Potters Bar

One lane of the M25 is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for the A10 at Hertford following a crash. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Lane one of the M25 is closed near Potters Bar this afternoon following a crash.

The inside lane of the motorway is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for the A10 at Hertford in the wake of a collision, which Highways England reported at 3pm.

Initially traffic was held while emergency services assessed the scene, but is now running in lanes two, three and four.

Firefighters from Potters Bar and London both attended, and assisted at the scene of the crash.