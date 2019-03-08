Advanced search

Long delays on the M25 after major crash near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 10:03 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 27 July 2019

M25 crash: There are long delays clockwise following a crash between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield. Picture: Highways England

M25 crash: There are long delays clockwise following a crash between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield. Picture: Highways England

Archant

Two lanes are closed on the M25 after a major crash near Potters Bar this morning - with traffic backing up for four miles.

M25 crash:Traffic is backing up for four miles, with delays of at least 30 minutes expected. Picture: Highways England

Initially all traffic was held so emergency services could attend to a multi-vehicle crash between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield.

Highways England has described the collision as a "major incident", and asked motorists to avoid the area if they can.

Two lanes - lane three and four - are now open, but lanes one and two remain closed at this time.

Delays of at least 30 minutes are expected on this section of the motorway, with around four miles of congestion back past Junction 23 at South Mimms for the A1(M).

