M25 lane closed due to 'police incident' near Potters Bar

One lane of the M25 is closed due to a 'police incident' near Potters Bar.

Lane 4 is closed clockwise between Junction 23 and Junction 24.

The road is expected to clear between 10.45am and 11am.