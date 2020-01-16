All M25 lanes near Potters Bar blocked due to crash
PUBLISHED: 13:44 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 16 January 2020
All M25 lanes clockwise near Potters Bar are blocked due to a mult-vehicle crash.
The road is closed clockwise from J23 to J25 - between Potters Bar and Waltham Cross.
Highways England advises that motorists should leave at J23 if possible and find an alternative route.
Delays are expected to clear at around 5pm.
