All M25 lanes near Potters Bar blocked due to crash

Traffic is piling up due to a an M25 crash between J23 and J25. Picture: Highways England. Archant

All M25 lanes clockwise near Potters Bar are blocked due to a mult-vehicle crash.

The road is closed clockwise from J23 to J25 - between Potters Bar and Waltham Cross.

Highways England advises that motorists should leave at J23 if possible and find an alternative route.

Delays are expected to clear at around 5pm.