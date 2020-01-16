Advanced search

All M25 lanes near Potters Bar blocked due to crash

PUBLISHED: 13:44 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 16 January 2020

Traffic is piling up due to a an M25 crash between J23 and J25. Picture: Highways England.

All M25 lanes clockwise near Potters Bar are blocked due to a mult-vehicle crash.

The road is closed clockwise from J23 to J25 - between Potters Bar and Waltham Cross.

Highways England advises that motorists should leave at J23 if possible and find an alternative route.

Delays are expected to clear at around 5pm.

