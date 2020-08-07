Haystacks falling from lorry near South Mimms causes delays on M25
PUBLISHED: 14:41 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 07 August 2020
A lorry has overturned near South Mimms which has caused its haystacks to fall on the motorway causing delays to the M25 this afternoon.
There is now heavy congestion on the M25 near the Junction 23 slip road towards Junction 22.
Hertsmere Police have asked drivers to be patient with them and Highways officers as they work to clear the road.
Normal conditions are expected to return at 5.30pm according to Highways England.
