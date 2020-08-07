Advanced search

Haystacks falling from lorry near South Mimms causes delays on M25

PUBLISHED: 14:41 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 07 August 2020

Hay has fallen off a lorry on South Mimms M25 Roundabout. Picture: Hertsmere Police

Hay has fallen off a lorry on South Mimms M25 Roundabout. Picture: Hertsmere Police

Archant

A lorry has overturned near South Mimms which has caused its haystacks to fall on the motorway causing delays to the M25 this afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

There is now heavy congestion on the M25 near the Junction 23 slip road towards Junction 22.

Hertsmere Police have asked drivers to be patient with them and Highways officers as they work to clear the road.

Normal conditions are expected to return at 5.30pm according to Highways England.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Enchanted fairy trail set to open at Hertford Castle

The Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail starts on Saturday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, September 6. Picture: Hertford Town Council

Haystacks falling from lorry near South Mimms causes delays on M25

Hay has fallen off a lorry on South Mimms M25 Roundabout. Picture: Hertsmere Police

Welwyn Hatfield considers proposed overhaul of planning system which aims to ‘cut red tape and deliver homes faster’

A site in Bell Bar, BrP1, which is included in the draft Local Plan. Picture: BLAG

Man with ‘firearm’ prompts armed police and helicopter search in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter. Picture: Herts Police.

Baby items stolen from pregnant NHS worker’s car in Welwyn Garden City leaves her devastated

A pregnant woman's car was broken into in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images