Delays following lane closure on M25 near Potters Bar
PUBLISHED: 08:12 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 15 November 2019
Archant
One lane was closed on the M25 near Junction 24 for Potters Bar after an incident.
Traffic officers were called to lane one of the M25 between Junction 25 for Enfield and Junction 24 for Potters Bar at around 7.30am today.
The lane was closed while officers moved vehicles off the carriageway to a place of safety.
All lanes have now been reopened.