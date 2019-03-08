Advanced search

Delays following lane closure on M25 near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 08:12 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 15 November 2019

One lane of the M25 was shut between Enfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

One lane of the M25 was shut between Enfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

One lane was closed on the M25 near Junction 24 for Potters Bar after an incident.

Traffic officers were called to lane one of the M25 between Junction 25 for Enfield and Junction 24 for Potters Bar at around 7.30am today.

The lane was closed while officers moved vehicles off the carriageway to a place of safety.

All lanes have now been reopened.

