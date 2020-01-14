M25 traffic builds after crash near Potters Bar causes multiple lane closures

A crash on the M25 is causing delays to traffic heading in both directions this evening.

The collision took place on the clockwise stretch of the M25, between junction 25 and 24, with lanes one and two being blocked for more than 30 minutes.

Traffic built up on both sides of the M25 as a result of the incident, with delays affecting traffic up to South Mimms at junction 23.

Highways England tweeted: "As a result of the collision on the M25 Anti-clockwise J25-J24 there are delays of 35 minutes above normal. Approximately seven miles of congestion on approach."

All lanes have now re-opened.