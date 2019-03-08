Crash on M25 near Potters Bar between car and lorry

Traffic officers are at the scene of a crash between a lorry and a car on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England Highways England

There are delays of up to a half an hour anticlockwise on the M25 near Potters Bar after a lorry and a car were involved in a collision.

Traffic officers are at the scene of the crash between Junction 25 for Cheshunt and Enfield, and Junction 24 for Potters Bar, where they have towed the lorry from the embankment.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

Two lanes were closed as the lorry was being recovered, but have now reopened.

Traffic is at a standstill anticlockwise between Junctions 26 and 24, and at least 30 minutes of delay are expected.

The event is expected to clear by around 10.30am, when normal traffic conditions are expected to return.