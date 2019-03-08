Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Crash on M25 near Potters Bar between car and lorry

PUBLISHED: 08:50 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 15 March 2019

Traffic officers are at the scene of a crash between a lorry and a car on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England

Traffic officers are at the scene of a crash between a lorry and a car on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England

Highways England

There are delays of up to a half an hour anticlockwise on the M25 near Potters Bar after a lorry and a car were involved in a collision.

Traffic officers are at the scene of a crash between a lorry and a car on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways EnglandTraffic officers are at the scene of a crash between a lorry and a car on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England

Traffic officers are at the scene of the crash between Junction 25 for Cheshunt and Enfield, and Junction 24 for Potters Bar, where they have towed the lorry from the embankment.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

Two lanes were closed as the lorry was being recovered, but have now reopened.

Traffic is at a standstill anticlockwise between Junctions 26 and 24, and at least 30 minutes of delay are expected.

The event is expected to clear by around 10.30am, when normal traffic conditions are expected to return.

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Plans to convert former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City town centre

The former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City could become a gym. Picture: Nina Morgan

Police called to concerns for mum and child in Welwyn Garden City

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Hall Grove Surgery in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Plans to convert former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City town centre

The former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City could become a gym. Picture: Nina Morgan

Police called to concerns for mum and child in Welwyn Garden City

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Hall Grove Surgery in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Lewis Hamilton fastest ahead of F1 2019 Australian Grand Prix qualifying

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton on track in practice ahead of the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. Picture: Wolfgang Wilhelm for Daimler AG.

Cash help for Welwyn Hatfield and St Albans landowners to clean up flytipping

The Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd contemplates a flytip. Picture: Gene Weatherley/Gene Genie Photography

Crash on M25 near Potters Bar between car and lorry

Traffic officers are at the scene of a crash between a lorry and a car on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England

Welwyn Garden City excited for visit of Bromsgrove Sporting with record crowd predicted

The current record crowd at Herns Lane came in December 2014 when Welwyn Garden City hosted Hatfield Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Hatfield mums fined after children fail to attend school

Mums in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield have been fined. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists