‘Major problems’ on M25 after crash in traffic queues near Potters Bar

There has been a crash on the M25. Archant

Lanes have been closed on the M25 clockwise between Junctions 24 and 25 near Potters Bar, due to a crash in the traffic queues that formed after an emergency pothole repair and a stranded white van.

This stretch of road has been dogged with incidents this morning, slowing traffic.

At around 08.20, Highways England reported a white van blocking lane 1 between Junctions 24 and 25 clockwise.

Shortly after that, lane 2 also had to be closed for an emergency pothole repair.

A crash has now taken place in the queueing traffic and all lanes have been closed.

According to Highways England, police are currently at the scene.

Highways England tweeted at around 9am: “M25 incidents are causing major problems in the Potters Bar and surrounding areas.”

Motorists have been warned of delays of at least an hour anticlockwise between Junctions 26 and 23.

In an earlier incident travelling anticlockwise between Junctions 24 and 23, a lorry broke down, causing delays.