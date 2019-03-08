Advanced search

All lanes reopen after M25 crash near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 13:20 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 27 July 2019

All lanes have reopened on the M25 following an earlier crash clockwise near Junction 24 for Potter Bar. Picture: Highways England

All lanes have reopened on the M25 following an earlier crash clockwise near Junction 24 for Potter Bar. Picture: Highways England

Archant

All lanes have now reopened on the M25 following an earlier crash near Potters Bar.

The scene earlier when traffic was backing up for four miles, past Junction 23 for the A1(M). Picture: Highways EnglandThe scene earlier when traffic was backing up for four miles, past Junction 23 for the A1(M). Picture: Highways England

Initially all traffic was being held clockwise due to a multi-vehicle crash between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield.

Traffic officers and police then reopened two of the four lanes, but Highways England has now confirmed that all lanes have now reopened.

