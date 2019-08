Long delays on M25 after HGV breaks down near Potters Bar

There are delays clockwise on the M25 due to a broken down HGV near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England Archant

There have been long delays on the M25 this evening due to a broken down heavy goods vehicle near Potters Bar.

One lane remains closed clockwise between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield, with queues back to Junction 23 for South Mimms and the A1(M).