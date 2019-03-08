Traffic nightmare in Potters Bar with delays of up to 70 minutes

Motorists have faced long delays in Potters Bar this evening. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Traffic is moving very slowly through Potters Bar with bus companies warning of delayed services after an earlier incident on the M25.

DELAYS: #PottersBar #B556 Mutton Ln S/E to J24 #M25 now 70 mins travel time along this route, use other routes if possible, problems still happening on M25 tonight. pic.twitter.com/qTpiy07RvD — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) March 15, 2019

At about 4.30pm, Herts County Council was warning of delays of up to 70 minutes between the B556 Mutton Lane to Junction 24 of the M25 in Potters Bar.

The county council warned of continuing issues on the M25.

Eyewitnesses described seeing Herts Police at the scene on the M25, helping move the traffic along.