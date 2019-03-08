Advanced search

Delays on A1(M) and M25 near South Mimms and Potters Bar due to broken down vehicle

PUBLISHED: 18:36 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:53 24 September 2019

Traffic is building due to a broken down vehicle on the Junction 1 exit slip road for South Mimms

Traffic is building on the A1(M) and M25 due to a broken down vehicle on the Junction 1 exit slip road for South Mimms.

A lane has been closed on the southbound exit slip towards South Mimms and traffic officers and recovery are on the scene.

There are delays of around three minutes on M25 clockwise between Junction 22 and the A1081 London Colney bypass for St Albans and London Colney and Junction 23 A1(M) Junction for South Mimms.

The average speed 20 mph.

Traffic is expected to be back to normal by 7pm.

