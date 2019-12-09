Hatfield Town Centre car park closed on weekday evenings

Link Drive car park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

A Hatfield car park with 114 spaces will be closed on weekday evenings from today.

This will free up space for local shoppers and workers during the day, according to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

It has also made 17 new spaces available in the Wellfield Road temporary car park behind the fashion store Peacocks.

The car park will have the same opening and closing hours as Link Drive - 8am to 7pm on weeekdays and until midnight on Friday.

On Saturday it is open 24 hours and from midnight to 7pm on Sunday.

Link Drive will look like this if plans go ahead. Picture: WHBC. Link Drive will look like this if plans go ahead. Picture: WHBC.

The council has also planned to build a new multi-storey car park at the 'One Town Centre' development, and demolition work is under way to prepare the area for 71 new homes, shops and public spaces.

Link Drive is also set to become 80 new homes - if planning approval is given - designed around the existing skate park.

