Three lanes blocked on M25 after crash near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 20:24 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:27 21 April 2019

Three lanes were blocked after a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Archant

Archant

Three lanes of the M25 were blocked this evening after a crash near Potters Bar.

Lanes one, two and three were blocked anti-clockwise between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for the A10 at Hertford in the wake of a collision, which Highways England reported at 7.35pm.

Traffic officers have since arrived at the scene and moved the vehicles to the next refuge bay – with all lanes now reopened.

