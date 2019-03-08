Three lanes blocked on M25 after crash near Potters Bar
PUBLISHED: 20:24 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:27 21 April 2019
Archant
Three lanes of the M25 were blocked this evening after a crash near Potters Bar.
Lanes one, two and three were blocked anti-clockwise between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for the A10 at Hertford in the wake of a collision, which Highways England reported at 7.35pm.
Traffic officers have since arrived at the scene and moved the vehicles to the next refuge bay – with all lanes now reopened.