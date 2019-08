M25 lane closure causing delays

M25 lane closure causing delays Archant

A lane is closed on the M25 this morning due to an incident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

J22 to J23 is closed and delays may occur.

Police are at the scene.

Delays are expected around Potters Bar and South Mimms.