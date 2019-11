Great Northern services delayed after electrical fault at Knebworth

Trains are delayed following an electrical fault at Knebworth station. Picture: Harry Hubbard Archant

Great Northern trains running through Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and Royston may be delayed due to damage to the overhead wires at Knebworth.

The electric fault was identified at around 8.45am today, and services through Knebworth were either cancelled or delayed.

By around 9.05am power was restored and services returned to normal, however some trains may be residually delayed while normal service resumes.