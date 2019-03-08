Major £750K regeneration work at Knebworth station unveiled

A raft of improvements have been unveiled at Knebworth railway station this week as part of a major £750,000 upgrade.

The improvements to the 135-year-old station includes two new shelters, a new connecting roof to the station subway, additional handrails, improved lighting, new cladding of the subway and interior decoration of the ticket office.

The revamp was jointly funded by Govia Thameslink Railway and the Department for Transport through the National Stations Improvement Programme.

To mark the completion of the work and formally unveil the new station, Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland cut a ribbon alongside long-serving sales assistant John Richardson and station manager William Buck.

Mr McPartland said: "I am delighted at this huge investment to refurbish Knebworth train station.

"The station team are always so friendly and helpful, which makes them such a vibrant part of our village community. There are many little improvements that have added up to a lot and make the station a much more welcoming environment.

"The platforms are also quite open to the elements and these improvements will make a big difference when the bad weather sets in again later in the year."

Mr Richardson, who has worked on the railway for more than 20 years, said: "The underpass looks nice and tidy. You can fit more people in the shelters now."

Mr Buck added: "The subway used to look a little tired, so this is a big improvement. It looks completely different; far more welcoming."