Lack of train drivers causing disruption at Hitchin, Stevenage, Royston and Welwyn Garden City stations

PUBLISHED: 11:11 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 06 July 2019

Train stopping at Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

A lack of train drivers will cause disruption at Hitchin, Stevenage, Royston and Welwyn Garden City stations today.

There will be fewer services running to and from London Kings Cross and Moorgate along the Thameslink and Great Northern routes via Welwyn Garden City and Cambridge.

The delays are expected to start at about 12pm and continue until the end of the day.

National Rail currently estimate that journey times will be extended by 30 minutes.

There will be replacement buses running to help passengers to their destination.

