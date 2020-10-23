Hertsmere parking to become cashless to limit spread of COVID-19

Parking across Hertsmere is set to become cashless to help shoppers and commuters stay safe and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Cashless parking is already on offer at car parks owned by Hertsmere Borough Council, but from Monday this option became available across all on-street pay and display parking areas.

Paying by phone prevents customers from contact with the machines, reducing the risk of catching coronavirus.

Cllr Jean Heywood, portfolio holder for transport, said: “Making cashless parking as convenient as possible is another small way in which we can enable people to limit the spread of the virus and to help support the local economy.

“Coins can still be used in our on-street meters, but for anyone paying by cash, please remember to use hand sanitiser before and after paying at the meter.”

To pay by phone you can visit www.paybyphone.co.uk, download the app from the app store or call 0203 362 1200.