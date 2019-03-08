Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hundreds of Hertfordshire drivers caught on their phones

PUBLISHED: 11:01 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 09 April 2019

Hundreds have been caught using their mobile phone while driving. Picture: ponsulak/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds have been caught using their mobile phone while driving. Picture: ponsulak/Getty Images/iStockphoto

ponsulak

Police have issued a warning after they caught hundreds of people across Hertfordshire driving while using their phones.

The road policing unit for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) has found that this county is by far the worst offender for being on the phone behind the wheel.

In 2018, 717 Hertfordshire drivers were caught – almost double the number in Bedfordshire, where there were 371 offenders. In Cambridgeshire, there were 483 drivers caught.

The vast majority are men, at 81 per cent, and in Hertfordshire most were aged between 27 and 41.

Sergeant Ian Manley from the BCH Road Policing Unit said: “There are serious and sometimes fatal consequences of using your phone whilst behind the wheel.

“I would ask all drivers to consider, is it really worth it?

“The answer is of course no so please turn your phone off, on do not disturb or put it where you won’t be distracted by it or be tempted to pick it up.”

He reminded drivers that a crash takes just a moment of inattention and that using a mobile phone when driving puts you and others in serious danger.

If you are caught using a hand-held device while driving or riding, you will get an automatic Fixed Penalty Notice which means six points on your licence and a fine of £200.

Your case could also go to court and you could be disqualified from driving or riding and get a maximum fine of £1,000, which becomes £2,500 if you’re driving a lorry or bus.

If you passed your driving test in the last two years, you’ll lose your licence.

In some circumstances, for example if use of a phone has caused or contributed to an accident, the police may prosecute for driving without due care or dangerous driving, in order to secure a more severe punishment.

Most Read

£126,000 McLaren goes up in flames at University of Hertfordshire

A McLaren parked at the University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, went up in flames at the weekend. Picture: Charlotte Sturdy

Hunt for teen group after burglary and arson at Jungle Mania

Police are appealing for information after a burglary and arson at the Jungle Mania soft play centre in Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google street view

Hatfield man banned from owning a dog after his pit bull mauls cat

Shelly, a cat that was fatally injured by a dog in Hatfield, just before she died. Picture: Lena Masterman.

Travellers encamped at University of Hertfordshire car park

College Lane Campus, University of Hertfordshire. Picture: Google Streetview

Woman punched on the nose in racially aggravated attack during car park dispute in Hatfield

A 44-year-old woman was punched in a racially aggravated assault during a row in The Galleria car park, close to McDonald’s, in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Most Read

£126,000 McLaren goes up in flames at University of Hertfordshire

A McLaren parked at the University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, went up in flames at the weekend. Picture: Charlotte Sturdy

Hunt for teen group after burglary and arson at Jungle Mania

Police are appealing for information after a burglary and arson at the Jungle Mania soft play centre in Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google street view

Hatfield man banned from owning a dog after his pit bull mauls cat

Shelly, a cat that was fatally injured by a dog in Hatfield, just before she died. Picture: Lena Masterman.

Travellers encamped at University of Hertfordshire car park

College Lane Campus, University of Hertfordshire. Picture: Google Streetview

Woman punched on the nose in racially aggravated attack during car park dispute in Hatfield

A 44-year-old woman was punched in a racially aggravated assault during a row in The Galleria car park, close to McDonald’s, in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Domestic Abuse Conference held in Welwyn Garden City

The Welwyn Hatfield Domestic Abuse Forum at the Domestic Abuse Conference in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council

Police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Welwyn Garden City over Easter school holidays

Police are targeting anti-social behaviour in Welwyn Garden City during the Easter school holidays. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hundreds of Hertfordshire drivers caught on their phones

Hundreds have been caught using their mobile phone while driving. Picture: ponsulak/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Welwyn Wheelers’ Joe Kiely shows talent with impressive Youth Tour of Scotland result

Welwyn Wheelers duo Joe Kiely and Euan Woodliffe in action

Elderly care safeguarding concerns at record high in Hertfordshire

It is estimated more than 9,000 safeguarding concerns regarding care of the elderly and vulnerable adults in Hertfordshire will be recorded in 2018/19. Picture: Pexels.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists