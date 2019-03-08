Hundreds of Hertfordshire drivers caught on their phones

Hundreds have been caught using their mobile phone while driving. Picture: ponsulak/Getty Images/iStockphoto ponsulak

Police have issued a warning after they caught hundreds of people across Hertfordshire driving while using their phones.

The road policing unit for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) has found that this county is by far the worst offender for being on the phone behind the wheel.

In 2018, 717 Hertfordshire drivers were caught – almost double the number in Bedfordshire, where there were 371 offenders. In Cambridgeshire, there were 483 drivers caught.

The vast majority are men, at 81 per cent, and in Hertfordshire most were aged between 27 and 41.

Sergeant Ian Manley from the BCH Road Policing Unit said: “There are serious and sometimes fatal consequences of using your phone whilst behind the wheel.

“I would ask all drivers to consider, is it really worth it?

“The answer is of course no so please turn your phone off, on do not disturb or put it where you won’t be distracted by it or be tempted to pick it up.”

He reminded drivers that a crash takes just a moment of inattention and that using a mobile phone when driving puts you and others in serious danger.

If you are caught using a hand-held device while driving or riding, you will get an automatic Fixed Penalty Notice which means six points on your licence and a fine of £200.

Your case could also go to court and you could be disqualified from driving or riding and get a maximum fine of £1,000, which becomes £2,500 if you’re driving a lorry or bus.

If you passed your driving test in the last two years, you’ll lose your licence.

In some circumstances, for example if use of a phone has caused or contributed to an accident, the police may prosecute for driving without due care or dangerous driving, in order to secure a more severe punishment.