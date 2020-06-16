Advanced search

Planned works to cause disruption for trains to London this weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:13 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 16 June 2020

Passengers are urged not to travel to London this weekend. Picture: Jonathan Morris

Passengers are urged not to travel to London this weekend. Picture: Jonathan Morris

Archant

A major line upgrade means trains from Peterborough and Cambridge will not run into King’s Cross, Moorgate or St Pancras this weekend.

On June 20 and 21 passengers are urged not to travel, as the latest phase of the £1.2 billion East Coast Upgrade by Network Rail takes place.

Trains from Peterborough and Cambridge that normally serve Kings Cross, St Pancras or Moorgate will run only as far as Potters Bar, from where replacement bus services will operate.

The Saturday service between Royston and King’s Cross will not run.

Great Northern will run shuttle services between Welwyn Garden City and New Barnet, and between Stevenage and Gordon Hill, for connections via replacement bus services to London Underground stations.

Early on the Sunday morning, buses will replace trains between Stevenage and Gordon Hill.

On the Saturday only, there will also be an hourly service between Ely and Potters Bar.

However, anyone making an essential journey between London and Cambridgeshire or Norfolk is advised to use Greater Anglia’s Cambridge to Liverpool Street services if they have no alternative.

You may also want to watch:

Thameslink’s Peterborough to Horsham and Cambridge to Gatwick Airport/Brighton services will operate only between Sussex and London Bridge.

Thameslink services between Bedford, London and Brighton via St Pancras will run as normal, except for Sunday services on the St Albans – Sutton route, which will run only between St Albans and St Pancras.

People whose journeys are really necessary, with no other way to travel between Peterborough/Cambridge and South London, Surrey or Sussex, are advised to use the replacement bus service between Potters Bar and St Albans.

Over the weekend, Network Rail will be installing new overhead line equipment, the latest stage of a £1.2 billion project that will eventually see a disused railway tunnel leading to King’s Cross reopened, allowing additional tracks to be laid so more trains can enter and exit the station. When combined with upgrades elsewhere on the route, the East Coast Upgrade will enable more reliable journeys between London, Peterborough and Cambridge.

All the work is being done under strict social distancing rules.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Great Northern and Thameslink, said: “In response to the coronavirus pandemic and the need to maintain space on board for social distancing, we are already asking people to wear a face covering, avoid the busiest times of the day and think, ‘Is my journey necessary? Can I travel another way?’

“With the vital improvement work Network Rail is carrying out on June 20 and 21 on the East Coast Mainline, we would advise people not to travel at all on this part of the route. If you do have to travel on those days, journeys will take significantly longer than usual, so please check ahead at eastcoastupgrade.co.uk, National Rail Enquiries, or the Great Northern or Thameslink websites.”

Ed Akers, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: “The COVID-19 crisis continues to bring significant challenges for the railway. However, we are working day and night to keep the railway running reliably and safely and to carry out essential work.

“On Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 June, we will continue with the vital £1.2 billion East Coast Upgrade programme. We’ve changed our working methods on site to make sure we can follow public health guidelines and carry on with this project, which will bring significant benefits for passengers.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

Shoppers queue for Sports Direct and TK Maxx at Hatfield’s Galleria as non-essential shops return

Shoppers return to the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City hospitals announce new social distancing measures amid restart

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust has announced new safety measures from Monday.

Welwyn Garden City veteran reflects on still being stuck in immigration limbo

Trevor Rene with his wife on their wedding day. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

Shoppers queue for Sports Direct and TK Maxx at Hatfield’s Galleria as non-essential shops return

Shoppers return to the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City hospitals announce new social distancing measures amid restart

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust has announced new safety measures from Monday.

Welwyn Garden City veteran reflects on still being stuck in immigration limbo

Trevor Rene with his wife on their wedding day. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Planned works to cause disruption for trains to London this weekend

Passengers are urged not to travel to London this weekend. Picture: Jonathan Morris

Nearly 5,000 children in south Herts to benefit from free school meals extension

Around 4,798 children in south Hertfordshire will benefit from the Government's 'Covid Summer Food Fund' scheme. Picture: Archant

New QEII Hospital celebrates 5th birthday in Welwyn Garden City

The New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Welwyn Garden City’s Oliver Skipp nominated for European Golden Boy award

Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp (left) and Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA

Welwyn Hatfield teacher 3D prints and donates visors to support healthcare workers

DT teacher Mark and some of his visors he 3D printed. Picture: Stanborough School
Drive 24