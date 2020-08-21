Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched. Archant

A new Hertfordshire County Council consultation on introducing speed limits has been announced.

The new strategy is seeking residents views on 20mph speed limits to protect pedestrians and cyclists.

Suggested measures also include changing the way speed limits are decided, so they more consistently match the design of the road and the way it is used, as well as clearer guidelines on the design, enforcement and traffic calming measures needed to actually reduce traffic speeds.

Cllr Phil Bibby, HCC cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “We want Hertfordshire’s roads to be safe for all road users, and making sure we have the right speed limits in the right places is an important part of that.

“In particular, we want people to feel safe walking and cycling, and to make sure that residential areas and town centres feel like safe and pleasant places.”

The draft Speed Management Strategy supports the county council’s Local Transport Plan, which sets out the vision for transport in Hertfordshire, and in particular how active travel such as walking and cycling can play a bigger role in helping people get around.

To view the draft Speed Management Strategy and comment on it, go to hertfordshire.gov.uk/about-the-council/consultations/transport-and-highways/speed-strategy-2020.aspx.