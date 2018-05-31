Advanced search

Smart motorway upgrade works to start on A1(M) next week

PUBLISHED: 17:12 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 16 March 2020

Looking South down the A1(M) motorway between junction six and seven. Picture: DANNY LOO

Looking South down the A1(M) motorway between junction six and seven. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Archant

Works to convert parts of the A1(M) into a smart motorway in Hertfordshire start today.

Grant Shapps, the MP for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Richard Townshend.Grant Shapps, the MP for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Richard Townshend.

A letter was sent out to residents informing them that vegetation clearance works on Junctions 6 and 8, which run through Welwyn, Knebworth and Stevenage, will begin on March 16.

The works will see the introduction of a smart motorway on the existing two-lane section of the A1(M) around Stevenage and WGC to provide a third lane of capacity.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “The Secretary of State only said that no new sections of smart motorway would open to traffic until after the evidence stocktake. However, construction of them would still continue.

“The A1(M) smart motorway is still in the construction phase and this will continue. We stand ready to implement any recommendations that come from the government’s review.”

Looking South down the A1(M) motorway between junction six and seven. Picture: DANNY LOOLooking South down the A1(M) motorway between junction six and seven. Picture: DANNY LOO

This smart motorway will provide 50 per cent additional capacity between Junctions 6 and 8, creating a continuous three-lane motorway between Junction 3 for Hatfield and Junction 9 for Letchworth.

You may also want to watch:

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps released the evidence stocktake on Thursday. He said: “Overall, what the evidence shows is that in most ways, smart motorways are as safe as, or safer than, the conventional ones. But not in every way.

“Therefore, I am launching an extended package of measures – an action plan – to raise the bar on smart motorway safety.”

On its website, Highways England has said the work this month will include detailed design development, strengthening the hard shoulder and structural survey work.

There will also be site clearance, including vegetation on the verge, detailed topography, drainage and road surface surveys.

CCTV cameras, incident detection and automatic sign systems, enforcement cameras, emergency roadside telephones, electronic signals and signage will be installed as part of the work.

Finally, the construction of emergency areas with distinctive advanced signs is also included in the upcoming work, as well as upgrading central reservation by installing rigid concrete barrier, laying low-noise road surface and replanting the verges.

Mr Shapps’ safety measures can be found at www.gov.uk.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Hatfield fight moves from McDonalds to Burger King

There was a fight between two women at the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Man in his 30s dies after being hit by a train

A man in his 30s has died on the Govia-operated Great Northern line. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Karry Kwik

Public Notice

Coronavirus update: Forum Hertfordshire events cancelled in Hatfield

All night events at The Forum Hertfordshire on the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus in Hatfield have been cancelled until the end of April. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Most Read

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Hatfield fight moves from McDonalds to Burger King

There was a fight between two women at the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Man in his 30s dies after being hit by a train

A man in his 30s has died on the Govia-operated Great Northern line. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Karry Kwik

Public Notice

Coronavirus update: Forum Hertfordshire events cancelled in Hatfield

All night events at The Forum Hertfordshire on the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus in Hatfield have been cancelled until the end of April. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Smart motorway upgrade works to start on A1(M) next week

Looking South down the A1(M) motorway between junction six and seven. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City claim derby spoils as win keeps pressure on Potters Bar

Welwyn V Potters Bar - Shannon Tella in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn Garden City’s centenary flag raised

The flag will fly for several key wgc100 centenary celebration events throughout the year. Picture: WHBC

End of injury nightmare has Welwyn’s homegrown hero Brodie beaming with delight

There's a light at the end of the tunnel for Brodie Carrington as he nears a comeback for Welwyn Garden City after a long injury lay-off. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24