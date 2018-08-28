Updated
Multi-vehicle crash on the M25 between Potters Bar and South Mimms
PUBLISHED: 15:36 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 02 January 2019
Motorists can expect minor delays on the M25 in the Potters Bar and South Mimms area following a crash involving multiple vehicles this afternoon.
A Herts Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 2.48pm today to reports of a collision on the M25 between Junctions 23 and 24 clockwise.
Three vehicles were reported to be involved – a Volkswagen Golf, a silver people carrier and a lorry.
“It was reported that one person had hurt his elbow during the collision.”
At about 3pm, traffic was stopped on the M25 due to the crash.
Highways England has since tweeted: “Traffic released on the M25 clockwise between J23 A1(M) and J24 Potters Bar and all lanes reopened.
“Minor residual delays on the approach but expected to clear.
“Thank you for your patience.”