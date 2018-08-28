Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Multi-vehicle crash on the M25 between Potters Bar and South Mimms

PUBLISHED: 15:36 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 02 January 2019

Highways England has been dealing with a multi-vehicle crash on the M25 in Hertfordshire.

Highways England has been dealing with a multi-vehicle crash on the M25 in Hertfordshire.

Archant

Motorists can expect minor delays on the M25 in the Potters Bar and South Mimms area following a crash involving multiple vehicles this afternoon.

A Herts Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 2.48pm today to reports of a collision on the M25 between Junctions 23 and 24 clockwise.

Three vehicles were reported to be involved – a Volkswagen Golf, a silver people carrier and a lorry.

“It was reported that one person had hurt his elbow during the collision.”

At about 3pm, traffic was stopped on the M25 due to the crash.

Highways England has since tweeted: “Traffic released on the M25 clockwise between J23 A1(M) and J24 Potters Bar and all lanes reopened.

“Minor residual delays on the approach but expected to clear.

“Thank you for your patience.”

Most Read

Woman pronounced dead in Hatfield woodland

A woman was pronounced dead in woodland following a search for her by police.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Police called to concerns for man at Welwyn Garden City Waitrose

Waitrose, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Dead horse found on Welwyn Hatfield road

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane in North Mymms. Picture: North Mymms News

Man fined nearly £700 for driving offences in Hatfield

Queensway in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

Ellis Harrison pictured after the final whistle in the 3-2 defeat by Millwall. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Police called to Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police were called to the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City today. Picture: Danny Loo

Anger as Welwyn Hatfield commuters hit with 2019 rail fare hike

Left to right - local DJ Mark, Cathy Watson (Labour candidate for Hatfield East - local elections in May), Kieran Thorpe (leader of Welwyn Hatfield Labour group), Rosie Newbigging and Hatfield mayor Jack Nelson, Picture: Supplied

Multi-vehicle crash on the M25 between Potters Bar and South Mimms

Highways England has been dealing with a multi-vehicle crash on the M25 in Hertfordshire.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Dead horse found on Welwyn Hatfield road

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane in North Mymms. Picture: North Mymms News

Hatfield high-rise tenants start 2019 in temporary accommodation

Queensway House.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists