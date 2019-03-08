Advanced search

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

PUBLISHED: 07:58 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 21 October 2019

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Archant

The Hatfield Tunnel on the A1(M) has been closed in both directions this morning due to safety concerns caused by a power related incident.

Engineers are currently on site and the tunnels - from Junction 4 to Junction 2 southbound and Junction 3 to Junction 4 northbound - will be re-opened when power has been restored.

Traffic is building southbound all the way from Hatfield to Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate.

Highways England advise local drivers using the road to expect disruption with extra journey time and possible re-routing.

Those coming from further afield are also advised to change their route.

The closure comes following a power cut which affected 76,000 Hertfordshire residents - in St Albans, Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas - at around 11pm last night.

UK Power Networks have said the power cut was due to a faulty piece of network equipment.

For suggested diversions, go to m.highwaysengland.co.uk/#news.

