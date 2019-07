Heavy traffic on Hatfield A414 and A1000 due to The Game Fair

Hatfield traffic: There are delays of 15 to 20 minutes eastbound on the A414 and A1000 up to Hatfield House. Picture: Krishan Bhungar Archant

There are delays on the roads in Hatfield this evening due to temporary traffic lights and The Game Fair at Hatfield House.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Herts Highways is reporting delays of 15 to 20 minutes eastbound on the A414 and A1000 up to Hatfield House.